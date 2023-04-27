AD
Rev Rock Report

Brad, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, announces new album

todayApril 27, 2023

Loosegroove Records

The band Brad, featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, has announced a new album called In the Moment That You’re Born.

The seventh studio effort from the group — and their first since 2012’s United We Stand — is due out July 28. It will also mark the final Brad album and features vocals recorded by late singer Shawn Smith prior to his death in 2019.

You can listen to the In the Moment That You’re Born title track now via digital outlets.

Fittingly, the album news arrives on the 30th anniversary of the debut Brad album, 1993’s Shame. A limited edition CD and vinyl reissue of Shame will also be released on July 28.

Here’s the track list for In the Moment That You’re Born:

“In the Moment That You’re Born”

“Pieces of Sky in My Hand”

“Straight to the Hoop”

“Stars n You”

“Meadow in Autumn”

“Take Me Back Home”

“Without Guns”

“Hey Now What’s the Problem”

“I’m Diggin U”

“Simple Subtraction”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Sammy Hagar on Eddie Van Halen: "I cherish him more than ever"
Sammy Hagar on Eddie Van Halen: "I cherish him more than ever"

