Buck Country Music News

Brett Young’s offering an invitation to “Dance With You”

todayApril 14, 2023

BMLG Records

Brett Young has dropped new track “Dance With You.”

Co-written by Brett, Jordan Minton and Jimmy Robbins, the autobiographical song’s about a lifetime commitment to “dance” with one’s significant other through the good and bad.

“Just pick out a song I can hold you to/ Go on, let down your hair, baby, kick off your shoes/ They say, ‘Life’s a dance,’ and if that’s the truth/ I only wanna dance with you,” he sings in the chorus.

“It meant so much to release a little bit of my own love story,” Brett says. “My wife and I have a bond that’s hard to put into words. This song and video let us relive the events of such a special day and the start of our journey. Getting to share it with the world made me even more thankful for what we have.”

The aforementioned “Dance With You” lyric video features footage from Brett and his wife’s wedding day, including their very special first dance. 

Brett’s current single, “You Didn’t,” is number nine and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

