AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Brett Young’s “You Didn’t” is fast becoming a fan favorite at live shows

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin / Staff

With “You Didn’t” approaching the top five on the country charts, Brett Young says he’s grateful for the song’s growing success despite its long, record-breaking tenure on the charts.

“‘You Didn’t’ is setting all kind of weird records, huh?” Brett remarks. “I mean, it’s something like 2 1/2 months longer than any country song has ever continued to climb the country chart. It’s just crazy. I love that song.”

With the radio airplay “You Didn’t” has had, Brett’s also realized how it’s connecting with fans at live shows, sometimes more than his past chart-toppers.

“‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ was always the loudest song at every show, in terms of fan sing-back and response,” he notes. “‘You Didn’t’ is trumping that every single night right now at, like, I think 75 weeks or something like that. It’s just been out forever.”

“You Didn’t” is currently number seven and rising on the country charts. The track is off 2021’s Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, which includes its number-one lead single, “Lady.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Rickey Medlocke on the band continuing: “Lynyrd Skynyrd has always been a live entity”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed in March they decided to go on following the death of guitarist and original member Gary Rossington, and Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke thinks it’s a decision that just makes sense for the band.  Medlocke tells ABC Audio that the band, management and the families of Gary, Johnny Van Zandt and the others got together and decided, “Let the band go out and honor and pay tribute to what was great music and a great band.” Because at the end of the […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN

Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE (NEW YORK) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted Monday that he's been terminated from the network. CNN said that the network and Lemon "have parted ways." "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past […]

todayApril 25, 2023

AD
0%