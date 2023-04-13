Brothers Osborne join the Artist of the Day lineup at CMA Fest

Brothers Osborne will take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X as the Artist of the Day on Saturday, June 10, at 10:45 a.m.

During their appearance, the pair’s John and T.J.Osborne will chat with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson about their career, music and tour as part of a live recording of Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast.

Previously announced Artist of the Day Reba McEntire will be on the CMA Close Up Stage on Friday, June 9, for a conversation about her career.

The next artist will be revealed on the CMA’s social media pages next week.

On the music front, Brothers Osborne released their three-song set, Nobody’s Nobody Sampler, on April 7. The title track serves as their new single on country radio.

Grab four-day and single-day tickets for Fan Fair X at CMAfest.com/FanFairX.