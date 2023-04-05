AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits & more featured on soundtrack to new movie ‘Air’

todayApril 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Legacy Recordings

The new Ben Affleck/Matt Damon movie, Air, hits theaters Friday, April 5, and it comes with a soundtrack packed with classic ’80s tunes. The album features songs from Bruce SpringsteenDire StraitsThe ClashREO SpeedwagonSqueezeThe Alan Parsons ProjectCyndi LauperBig Country and more.

The film, which is directed by Affleck and also stars Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, tells the story of Nike’s partnership with a then-rookie NBA star Michael Jordan, which resulted in the hugely successful Air Jordan brand. 

The soundtrack will be released digitally on Friday, with a CD version coming June 2. Those will be followed by a cassette release June 23 and a vinyl September 15. All are available for preorder now.

Here’s the soundtrack for Air (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

“Money for Nothing” – Dire Straits

“Blister in the Sun” – Violent Femmes

“Ain’t Nobody” – Chaka Khan

“Sister Christian” – Night Ranger

“All I Need is a Miracle” – Mike + The Mechanics

“Born in the U.S.A.” – Bruce Springsteen

“Sirius” – The Alan Parsons Project

“Rock the Casbah” – The Clash

“My Adidas” – Run-D.M.C.

“In a Big Country” – Big Country

“Tempted” – Squeeze

“Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – REO Speedwagon

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tornado-live-updates:-fatalities-reported-in-missouri-as-threat-torments-us
insert_link

National News

Tornado live updates: Fatalities reported in Missouri as threat torments US

(NEW YORK) -- Communities across the United States -- from small towns to big cities -- were on alert for tornadoes on Wednesday, as a major storm system sweeps through areas still reeling from devastating twisters. There were an unspecified number of injuries and fatalities confirmed in Missouri's Bollinger County after a tornado hit the Glenallen area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At least nine other tornadoes had […]

todayApril 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%