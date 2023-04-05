Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits & more featured on soundtrack to new movie ‘Air’

Legacy Recordings

The new Ben Affleck/Matt Damon movie, Air, hits theaters Friday, April 5, and it comes with a soundtrack packed with classic ’80s tunes. The album features songs from Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits, The Clash, REO Speedwagon, Squeeze, The Alan Parsons Project, Cyndi Lauper, Big Country and more.

The film, which is directed by Affleck and also stars Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, tells the story of Nike’s partnership with a then-rookie NBA star Michael Jordan, which resulted in the hugely successful Air Jordan brand.

The soundtrack will be released digitally on Friday, with a CD version coming June 2. Those will be followed by a cassette release June 23 and a vinyl September 15. All are available for preorder now.

Here’s the soundtrack for Air (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

“Money for Nothing” – Dire Straits

“Blister in the Sun” – Violent Femmes

“Ain’t Nobody” – Chaka Khan

“Sister Christian” – Night Ranger

“All I Need is a Miracle” – Mike + The Mechanics

“Born in the U.S.A.” – Bruce Springsteen

“Sirius” – The Alan Parsons Project

“Rock the Casbah” – The Clash

“My Adidas” – Run-D.M.C.

“In a Big Country” – Big Country

“Tempted” – Squeeze

“Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – REO Speedwagon