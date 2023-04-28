AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen reflects on his 1982 solo album, ‘Nebraska’

April 28, 2023

Courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning

Bruce Springsteen‘s 1982 solo album, Nebraska, is the subject of a new book, Deliver Me From Nowhere, by author Warren Zanes. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, The Boss reveals just how important that album is to him.

“If I had to pick out one album and say, ‘This is going to represent you 50 years from now,’ I’d pick Nebraska,’” Springsteen shares.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Springsteen says at the time he made the album he was struggling with where he was in his life.  

“I think in your 20s, a lot of things work for you,” he says. “But in your 30s, your 30s is … where you start to become an adult. And suddenly I looked around and said, ‘Where is everything? Where is my home? Where is my partner? Where are the sons and daughters that I thought I might have someday?’ … I realized none of those things are there, none of them.”

He adds, “So I said, ‘OK, the first thing I’ve gotta do as soon as I get home is remind myself of who I am and where I came from … and what I want to do … and where I’m going.’”

CBS Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.  

As for Springsteen, he and the E Street Band kick off the European leg of their tour in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, April 28. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

