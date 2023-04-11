AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Cameo responds to Paul Rudd’s get-well gag, offers everyone the chance to send Jeremy Renner a free message

todayApril 11, 2023

Marvel Studios

Cameo, which allows people to send video messages to family and friends from their favorite stars for a fee, is responding to Paul Rudd‘s get-well gag on pal Jeremy Renner in the best possible way.

As seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, Rudd had sent a recuperating Renner a gag Cameo, telling “Jerry” he hopes he feels better after “getting in a fight with a snowblower, apparently.”

Rudd also recommended “Jerry” just “let the snow melt” next time, instead of risking his life aboard the more than 14,000-pound vehicle that crushed him in the near-fatal accident.

But Cameo is now allowing fans to follow suit and wish the Avengers star well on his road to recovery following his accident via its Cameo Collage. The free tool lets friends collaborate on a Cameo video to send to whomever they wish — and now they can reach out and touch Renner, virtually. Just head over to this site to upload pictures or a personal message to the star.

Incidentally, many fans who have already contributed have taken Rudd’s lead and are referring to the Hawkeye star as Jerry.

As Renner’s pal Chris Evans lamented as Captain America in Avengers: Age of Ultron, “That’s not going away anytime soon.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Thanks, TikTok: Lady Gaga has a solo radio top 10 hit for first time since 2013

Courtesy Netflix For the first time in nearly 10 years, Lady Gaga is back in the top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart ... thanks to a song that's nearly 12 years old. Gaga's "Bloody Mary," originally released on her 2011 album, Born This Way, went viral on TikTok thanks to the hit Netflix series Wednesday, and now it's a huge radio hit. Just to remind you, the song itself isn't actually […]

todayApril 11, 2023

