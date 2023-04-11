Cameo responds to Paul Rudd’s get-well gag, offers everyone the chance to send Jeremy Renner a free message

Marvel Studios

Cameo, which allows people to send video messages to family and friends from their favorite stars for a fee, is responding to Paul Rudd‘s get-well gag on pal Jeremy Renner in the best possible way.

As seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, Rudd had sent a recuperating Renner a gag Cameo, telling “Jerry” he hopes he feels better after “getting in a fight with a snowblower, apparently.”

Rudd also recommended “Jerry” just “let the snow melt” next time, instead of risking his life aboard the more than 14,000-pound vehicle that crushed him in the near-fatal accident.

But Cameo is now allowing fans to follow suit and wish the Avengers star well on his road to recovery following his accident via its Cameo Collage. The free tool lets friends collaborate on a Cameo video to send to whomever they wish — and now they can reach out and touch Renner, virtually. Just head over to this site to upload pictures or a personal message to the star.

Incidentally, many fans who have already contributed have taken Rudd’s lead and are referring to the Hawkeye star as Jerry.

As Renner’s pal Chris Evans lamented as Captain America in Avengers: Age of Ultron, “That’s not going away anytime soon.”