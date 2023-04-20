AD
    103.7 MikeFM

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Camila Cabello posts song clip seemingly predicting her Coachella reunion with Shawn Mendes

todayApril 20, 2023

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in 2021; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Either Camila Cabello is trolling us, or or she knew all along that she and Shawn Mendes were going to be spending time together last weekend at Coachella.

Camila posted a song clip on Instagram that’s titled “June Gloom.” She captioned it “4.12” — the day before Coachella started. In it, she sings, “How come you’re just so much better?/ Is this gonna end ever?/ I guess I’ll f*** around and find out/ Are you coming to Coachella?/ If you don’t, it’s whatever/ If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

It’s worth noting that her previous post, which featured a slideshow of her trip to the music festival, was captioned with a line from that song: “It’s whatever.”

So, was the whole Coachella trip — and her kiss with Shawn — part of a larger plan to promote this new song that just happens to mention Coachella? Well, add this to the equation: Harpers Bazaar has a photo of Camila and Shawn walking hand-in-hand in LA on April 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

