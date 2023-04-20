Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal on-set ‘Rust’ shooting: Sources

ABC News

Charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Baldwin, 65, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a vintage Colt-style revolver loaded with a live round discharged, mortally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, later insisting to ABC News’

George Stephanopoulos that he didn’t pull the trigger.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the attorneys for Alec Baldwin, said in a statement.

Baldwin’s next court appearance in the case had been set for May 3. Baldwin already waived his right to appear at the preliminary hearing.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death. Investigators found “a mix” of inert, “dummy” rounds, blanks, and live ammunition on the set.

Gun enhancement charges filed in the case against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were dropped in late February.