Buck Country Music News

Check out photos from Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry performance

todayApril 12, 2023

ABC

Carly Pearce returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 11 for her 100th performance. 

During the special night, the Opry member treated fans to a performance of her latest number one hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” as well as duets with Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”), The Isaacs (“Easy Going”) and Charles Kelley (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”). Fellow Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs also joined Carly to cover the classic Bill Monroe song “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

Additionally, while backstage, Carly received two plaques: one to commemorate the RIAA certification of her latest Platinum hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” and another for the RIAA-certified three-times Platinum single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Carly’s performance will air on Opry Live on Circle Network Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. CT.

Check out photos from Carly’s milestone night on the Opry’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

