Entertainment News

Chris Hemsworth back and in beast mode in teaser to ‘Extraction 2’

todayApril 3, 2023

On Monday, Netflix dropped a bone-crunching teaser to the sequel of its 2020 Chris Hemsworth action hit Extraction.

Opening right in the middle of a brutal prison riot escape, Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is hit from behind with a brick, stunning him and slowing time down just long enough for an explainer.

The snippet mentions how Hemsworth’s character did in fact die after the first film’s cliffhanger ending — for a bit.

“You were clinically dead nine months ago,” a voice intones. “But you fought your way back for this.”

Evidently, “this,” in part, is to save the life of the young woman he’s trying to ferry from the scene of absolute chaos, with the Marvel movie star fending off attackers left and right — including using his own burning fist as a weapon.

It’s the kind of thing one might expect when a stuntman becomes a director, as was the case with Sam Hargrave, who directed Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, once again calling the shots for producers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Netflix teases of Extraction 2, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

The sequel drops on Netflix June 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

