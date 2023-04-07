AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson wants you to “Tap That” cold one

todayApril 7, 2023

BMLG/Harpeth 60 Records

Celebrate National Beer Day with a cold one and Chris Janson‘s new song, “Tap That.”

Co-written by Chris, Brandon KinneyChris Lucas and Preston Brust, “Tap That” is all about unwinding and having a couple of beers anytime and anywhere. “I’d tap that/ Twist that cap/ Pop the top and/ Let it rock and throw it back ’til dawn/ It’s on long as it ain’t flat/ Hell I’d tap that,” Chris sings in the feel-good chorus.

“This is a hard-rockin’, party-driven, beer-drinkin’ song! I’ve always loved it, and I hope the fans enjoy it as much as I do. Crank it UP!” the singer says.

Chris has also shared a summery music video for “Tap That,” which was directed by his drummer, Josh Daubin.

Of the visualizer, Chris shares, “We had a fun time shooting this video. My drummer, Josh, filmed it while we were just hanging out with the band and family on the beach in the Cayman Islands. Everyone was happy and having a great time, and I think you can really feel that in this one.”

“Tap That” follows the release of Chris’ single “All I Need Is You,” which is currently climbing up the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

