City of Fredericksburg gearing up for busy week of open meetings geared toward public input

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Leaders Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25 from 7-8:30 a.m. in the H-E-B Room of the Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 East, which will focus on the topic of housing. Admission to the breakfast is $10 per person. Fees will be collected at the door, but it is asked that individuals pre-register by visiting www.fredericksburg-texas.com.

The city will host a Community Open House on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30-7 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to discuss the Parks Master Plan. The survey being conducted will help the City guide the growth and development of Fredericksburg in a manner that reflects the community’s desired character. All answers will remain anonymous, and the survey is expected to take approximately 5 minutes to complete.

Fredericksburg Independent School District will be conducting a bond update meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Central Administration Building board room. The program will center around the progress made on the bond election.

The City of Fredericksburg also wants to remind residents that it has extended its Spring Leaf Collection Program through May 5 due to damage caused by recent storms. Residents are encouraged to gather leaves from their property and rake them to the street. For additional information, call (830) 997-7521.

