City of Fredericksburg gearing up for busy week of open meetings geared toward public input

todayApril 24, 2023

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Leaders Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25 from 7-8:30 a.m. in the H-E-B Room of the Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 East, which will focus on the topic of housing. Admission to the breakfast is $10 per person. Fees will be collected at the door, but it is asked that individuals pre-register by visiting www.fredericksburg-texas.com.

The city will host a Community Open House on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30-7 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to discuss the Parks Master Plan. The survey being conducted will help the City guide the growth and development of Fredericksburg in a manner that reflects the community’s desired character. All answers will remain anonymous, and the survey is expected to take approximately 5 minutes to complete.

Fredericksburg Independent School District will be conducting a bond update meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Central Administration Building board room. The program will center around the progress made on the bond election.

The City of Fredericksburg also wants to remind residents that it has extended its Spring Leaf Collection Program through May 5 due to damage caused by recent storms. Residents are encouraged to gather leaves from their property and rake them to the street. For additional information, call (830) 997-7521.

Written by: Michelle Layton

Geezer Butler on Black Sabbath’s ‘Never Day Die!:’ “Easily the worst album we did”

Rhino/Warner Records Geezer Butler admits that not every Black Sabbath album was great, and for him, that's particularly true for 1978’s Never Say Die!, which was their last record with Ozzy Osbourne until 2013’s 13. “I will say that Never Say Die! is easily the worst album we did,” he tells Metal Edge magazine, explaining that the problem was they “wanted to do it on our own, but in truth, not one of us had a single clue about what to do.” A major issue, Butler says, is that the band […]

todayApril 24, 2023

David Lee Roth posts dancing video to “She’s Looking Good”

Paul Bergen/Redferns David Lee Roth is showing off his dancing moves. The former Van Halen frontman posted a new video of him dancing to his cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good,” which appeared on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave.  The clip has Roth, dressed in a checkered suit, dancing and shaking his hips with a huge […]

todayApril 24, 2023

Nashville notes: Ernest’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s live album

Ernest will hit the road on his This Fire Tour this fall with opening acts Jake Worthington, John Morgan and Cody Lohden. The headlining trek starts October 18 in Oxford, Ohio, before concluding in Nashville on November 28. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit ernestofficial.com.Tracy Lawrence is set to drop his new album, Live at Billy […]

todayApril 24, 2023

