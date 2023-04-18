City of Kerrville assures citizens that drinking water is safe

AD

After a recent claim was made saying that the City of Kerrville’s water has dangerous chemical levels, city officials went on record stating that the city works diligently to manage both the quality and quantity of potable drinking water available to Kerrville residents and businesses. The city maintains that it has invested significant levels of public funds to make important improvements and ongoing maintenance to the community’s overall water system, including adding additional water sources, improving storage capability, and upgrading aging water mains and treatments.

The state of Texas requires that municipalities implement water treatment procedures to minimize TTHM impact. Total trihalomethanes are often a common by-product formed during the process that disinfects water for drinking purposes. TTHM’s occur when surface water from lakes and rivers, which contain carbon, is chlorinated and treated to drinking water standards. TTHM’s can also be exacerbated by drought conditions and extreme high temperatures, which cause surface water to become warmer than usual and require more chlorine to be used for disinfection.

For additional information visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

