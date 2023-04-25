City of Kerrville Finance Department receives Distinguished Budget Award

AD

The City of Kerrville has announced that the City Finance Department has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the City of Kerrville’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. This award is considered the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, an entity must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The city’s application for the award and the city’s budget document are reviewed by three independent finance professionals. Scoring is based on 31 different criteria identified as industry best practices. The criteria are focused on judging the budget book as a policy document, financial plan, operational guide and a communication device.

The City of Kerrville has received the Distinguished Budget Award for 38 consecutive years.

