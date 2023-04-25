City of Kerrville Finance Department receives Distinguished Budget Award

Kerr County Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in recent criminal activity
Kerr County Crime Stoppers has highlighted an issue involving obstructed waterways by individuals in West Kerr County and has posted signs near the low-water crossing located at 100 Dowling Road, just northwest of Ingram headed toward Mountain Home. County officials say they have witnessed this offense repeatedly over the past few years, costing local taxpayers money for the crews called out numerous times to clean up the mess. On Monday, April 24, the Kerr County Commissioners' Court was appraised of […]