City of Kerrville reminds citizens of ongoing new water line installation construction

todayApril 25, 2023

Construction on a new water line installation began in Kerrville on Monday, April 24, from the Washington Street intersection through Water Street, finishing at Tivy Street. Northbound lanes closest to Notre Dame Catholic Church will be reduced during construction, but a two-way street will still be available. Driveways belonging to the Notre Dame church and school will be notified ahead of time as to when their driveways will be shut down for brief periods of time.

During construction, water lines will need to be shut off due to tie-ins and service connections. Advance notifications of the temporary shut offs will be made.

For additional information, contact M & C Fonseca Construction at (830) 220-0529.

Written by: Michelle Layton

