City of Kerrville reminds citizens of ongoing new water line installation construction

City of Kerrville Finance Department receives Distinguished Budget Award
The City of Kerrville has announced that the City Finance Department has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the City of Kerrville's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. This award is considered the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, an entity must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget […]