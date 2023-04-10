AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Colbie Caillat returns with new song “Worth It”

todayApril 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brenton Giesey

Colbie Caillat is coming back with a new song.

On April 21, she’ll release “Worth It,” co-written by Liz Rose, one of Taylor Swift‘s frequent collaborators in her early years. The song is a reflection on a past relationship, in which she sings “I wouldn’t change a thing/ I know it wasn’t perfect/ but lovin’ you was worth it.”

In a statement, Colbie says, “I think that everyone can relate to drifting apart from a past love. Although it’s a painful process, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to look back at that time in your life with new perspective and realize that what was gained from that relationship was worth all of the low points.”

“Worth It” will be Colbie’s first solo release since her 2016 album, The Malibu Sessions. After that release, she co-founded the country/pop group Gone West in 2018. They released their debut album in 2020, but broke up that same year. Also that year, Colbie ended her engagement to singer/songwriter Justin Young, whom she’d been with since 2009.

Colbie, who marked the 15th anniversary of her debut Coco last year with a tour, will release more new music later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grandpa-gavin:-daughter-of-bush’s-rossdale-welcomes-first-baby
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Grandpa Gavin: Daughter of Bush’s Rossdale welcomes first baby

ABC Gavin Rossdale's family is getting bigger now that his daughter, Daisy Lowe, has welcomed her first baby. Lowe shared the news in an Instagram post Easter Sunday alongside the caption, "Our Easter egg finally hatched!" "Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl," Lowe wrote. "I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy." The new addition […]

todayApril 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%