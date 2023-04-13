AD
Rev Rock Report

Concert film of Eric Clapton’s 24-night Royal Albert Hall run coming to theaters

todayApril 13, 2023

Background
Bushbranch Studios

As previously reported, Eric Clapton’s record breaking 24-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall is being celebrated with a new box set, ﻿﻿The Definitive 24 Nights, dropping June 23. But it turns out, that’s not going to be the only way fans will get to experience the shows.

The concerts, which took place in 1990 and 1991 and had Clapton playing blues, rock and orchestral sets, are now coming to the big screen.

Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights will air in theaters globally on May 17, with an encore screening May 23. It will feature performances of 17 songs, including “Wonderful Tonight,” “Layla,” “White Room” and more, with special appearances by Phil Collins on “Knockin on Heaven’s Door,” plus Buddy Guy and Albert Collins.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

