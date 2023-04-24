AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

“Concerts by the River” series continues this Friday

todayApril 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” series continues this Friday, April 28, at 7p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. The evening’s scheduled lineup features The Flashbacks and Robin Mordecai. The event is free to the community and visitors.

As seen in concerts past, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, flashlights and bug spray. The city wants to remind everyone that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted in parks pursuant to city ordinance. There will be on-site food available for purchase at the event.

Friday’s concert is being sponsored by Crenwelge Motors. Any area business interested in becoming a sponsor at city events is asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300. For additional information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

City of Fredericksburg gearing up for busy week of open meetings geared toward public input

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Leaders Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25 from 7-8:30 a.m. in the H-E-B Room of the Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 East, which will focus on the topic of housing. Admission to the breakfast is $10 per person. Fees will be collected at the door, but it is asked that individuals pre-register by visiting www.fredericksburg-texas.com. The city will host a Community Open House on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30-7 p.m. […]

todayApril 24, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

David Lee Roth posts dancing video to “She’s Looking Good”

Paul Bergen/Redferns David Lee Roth is showing off his dancing moves. The former Van Halen frontman posted a new video of him dancing to his cover of Wilson Pickett's "She's Looking Good,” which appeared on his 2003 album, Diamond Dave.  The clip has Roth, dressed in a checkered suit, dancing and shaking his hips with a huge […]

todayApril 24, 2023

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Ernest’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s live album

Ernest will hit the road on his This Fire Tour this fall with opening acts Jake Worthington, John Morgan and Cody Lohden. The headlining trek starts October 18 in Oxford, Ohio, before concluding in Nashville on November 28. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit ernestofficial.com.Tracy Lawrence is set to drop his new album, Live at Billy […]

todayApril 24, 2023

AD
0%