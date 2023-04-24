AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” series continues this Friday, April 28, at 7p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. The evening’s scheduled lineup features The Flashbacks and Robin Mordecai. The event is free to the community and visitors.

As seen in concerts past, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, flashlights and bug spray. The city wants to remind everyone that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted in parks pursuant to city ordinance. There will be on-site food available for purchase at the event.

Friday’s concert is being sponsored by Crenwelge Motors. Any area business interested in becoming a sponsor at city events is asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300. For additional information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

