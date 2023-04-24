“Concerts by the River” series continues this Friday

City of Fredericksburg gearing up for busy week of open meetings geared toward public input
The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Leaders Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25 from 7-8:30 a.m. in the H-E-B Room of the Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290 East, which will focus on the topic of housing. Admission to the breakfast is $10 per person. Fees will be collected at the door, but it is asked that individuals pre-register by visiting www.fredericksburg-texas.com. The city will host a Community Open House on Tuesday, April 25, from 3:30-7 p.m. […]