Buck Country Music News

Corey Kent’s paving his career with ‘BLACKTOP’

April 14, 2023

RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville

Fast-rising country newcomer Corey Kent has announced his new album, BLACKTOP

Arriving on June 2, the 10-song album includes the newly released track “Something’s Gonna Kill Me.”

“‘Something’s Gonna Kill Me’ is a song I wrote about taking risks. Some of my favorite things in life could kill me, but they’re also the things that make me feel most alive,” Corey shares. “I love a Sunday afternoon motorcycle ride, I love smoking a cigar on my back porch with a good friend. This song is a realization that life is short, and you gotta take some risks to make the most of it.”

BLACKTOP will also feature Corey’s debut single, “Wild As Her,” which is in the top five and rising on the country charts.

Here’s the full track listing for BLACKTOP:

“Wild as Her”

“Long Story Short”

“Something’s Gonna Kill Me”

“Man of the House”

“Gone as You” 

“BiC Flame”

“Call It a Night”

“How You Know You Made It”

“Hood of That Car”

“Once or Twice”

Written by: ABC News

