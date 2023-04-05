AD
Costumes from ‘1923’ now on museum display

todayApril 5, 2023

“1923” Exhibit – Paley Center for Media

For fans of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, New York City’s Paley Center for Media is offering a chance to get up close to some of the costumes that bring the show to life.

The center is showcasing wardrobe pieces worn by Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and others from the acclaimed Taylor Sheridan drama.

The organizers tease, “From the rich details and authenticity of the fashion of the era, the exhibit is a must-see for anyone who appreciates the magic of costume design, and the art of storytelling.” The even kicks off Wednesday, April 5, and runs through to Sunday, May 28, at The Paley Museum in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

