Buck Country Music News

Country stars + more will honor Covenant School shooting victims with A Night of Joy concert

todayApril 6, 2023

The Nashville music community will come together on Wednesday, April 12, to honor The Covenant School and Covenant Church with a special concert, A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School.

Hosted by author and speaker Annie F. Downs, the event will start at 7 p.m. CT and be held at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center in Nashville. Artists slated to perform include country music’s Carrie UnderwoodLady AThomas RhettTyler HubbardThe War and TreatyThe Warren Brothers, as well as singers and songwriters from the larger Nashville community such as Dave BarnesDrew HolcombEllie HolcombLuke LairdNatalie Hemby and Christian music’s Chris Tomlin and Matt Maher.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” says Annie.

“Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” adds Natalie. “After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders.”

All proceeds from this night will go to benefit The Covenant School.

For the full lineup and more information, visit the event page. Those who cannot attend can also make a donation to the Caring for Covenant Fund.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

