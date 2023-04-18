Dave Grohl declares Melvins the “heaviest band of all time”

ABC/Randy Holmes

According to Dave Grohl, Melvins is the “heaviest band of all time.”

In an Instagram post, Melvins shared a video celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary featuring a quote from the Foo Fighters frontman.

“Arguably one of the most influential artists of the past 40 years, the Melvins have still never relented from being the heaviest band of all time,” Grohl’s quote reads. “From the day I dropped the needle on their 1987 debut album Gluey Porch Treatments, I’ve been inspired by their signature, staggered feel, much like countless other bands who look up to them as the kings of the Northwest music scene.”

Melvins were a big influence on Nirvana, and not just musically. As the story goes, it was Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne who introduced Grohl to Kurt Cobain and Krist Novselic.

“Oh, and thank you for giving me Nirvana’s phone number,” Grohl says.