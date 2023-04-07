AD
Rev Rock Report

David Bowie doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ gets HBO premiere date

todayApril 7, 2023

Background
courtesy of NEON

David Bowie fans will soon be able to watch the documentary Moonage Daydream without leaving the comfort of their own homes. The doc, from Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director Brett Morgan, will debut on HBO Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. and will also stream on HBO Max.

Moonage Daydream focused on Bowie’s catalog from 1970 to 1977, with Morgan having access to unseen footage of Bowie, as well as art and poetry from his personal collection. The movie was described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.”

The film, which screened during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, received high praise from critics and was nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, winning for Best Editing. It also earned a BAFTA Best Documentary nomination.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

