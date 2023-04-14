AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: New bands “aren’t getting the chance” to hit it big

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ross Halfin

While some people may think rock is dead, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott isn’t one of them, although he does think it’s much harder for bands these days.

“Nowadays kids just shove their headphones on, not talking to their parents or their mates. It’s a very insular world,” he tells Metro UK. “Which is why I think playing live has become very important because people have to rub shoulders.” 

Elliott notes that the “industry has changed,” which is making it more difficult for new rock bands to get noticed. 

“Some of these new bands write great songs and they’re going about it the right way, but they aren’t getting the chance,” he says. “I don’t think it’s their fault, and that’s the scary bit.” He adds, “Even scarier is that Def Leppard started in ’77 and we’re still talking about us in 2023. Are we still gonna be talking about these newer bands in 2065?”

Next up for Def Leppard, they’re getting ready to release their new album, Drastic Symphonies, on May 19. They’ll be at Royal Festival Hall in London on May 16 to talk about their new book, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, which is hitting book stores May 9. They also have the U.K. and European leg of their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, which kicks off May 22 in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mark-sheehan-of-the-script-dies-at-46
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Mark Sheehan of The Script dies at 46

Matt Jelonek/WireImage The Script is mourning the loss of their guitarist, Mark Sheehan, who has passed away at the age of 46. "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," reads a message posted on Irish band's Twitter account. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time." The cause of death was […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%