Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen gives fans a health update following March attack

todayApril 21, 2023

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rick Allen is giving fans an update on his health.

As previously reported, the Def Leppard drummer was attacked last month outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But in a new post on social media, it looks like Allen is doing a lot better.

“Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month,” he shared next to a smiling photo. “I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Just wanted to say hi and let you know, There Will Be Rock!”

A 19-year-old man from Ohio named Max Hartley was arrested for attacking Allen. He reportedly snuck up behind the rocker, who hit his head when he was thrown to the ground. 

Allen has some more time to focus on his recovery. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe don’t kick off the European and U.K. legs of their stadium tour until May 22, in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

