Defense Department, FBI detain innocent person in hotel in training exercise gone wrong

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A Defense Department training exercise in Boston went wrong when federal personnel incorrectly detained a person in a hotel who was not a part of the exercise, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, FBI agents helped Department of Defense officials with a training exercise “to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said.

Nobody was injured, the FBI said.

The person who was incorrectly detained has not been identified.

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the FBI added. “The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate.”

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.