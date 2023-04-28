AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley teases new Desert Son collection

todayApril 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Robby Klein

Make room in your closet for Dierks Bentley‘s upcoming Desert Son collection.

The singer recently took to Instagram to tease the new line that’s dropping soon.

“What’s up y’all. Here at the world-famous Station Inn and I’m doing a whole photoshoot for all the new Desert Son stuff with Flag & Anthem. Can’t wait for you to check it out! It’s awesome,” Dierks shares in a Reel while donning a blue flannel shirt.

Desert Son is a clothing line inspired by Dierks’ personal style and part of his ongoing collaboration with vintage-inspired men’s brand Flag & Anthem.

While you wait for the new collection to drop, check out current items on sale on Desert Son’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kenny-chesney-shared-“a-moment-with-mom”-onstage
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney shared “a moment with mom” onstage

Johnny Vy/CBS Kenny Chesney brought his mom up on stage during a recent show in Greenville, South Carolina. The superstar shared footage of the special moment on Instagram, which included two heartwarming on-stage photos of him, his mom and Kelsea Ballerini, who's the opening act on his I Go Back 2023 Tour.  "A moment with mom last night in Greenville, South Carolina," Kenny wrote in the caption. "Mom came on stage last night to sing with me […]

todayApril 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%