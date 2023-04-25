Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN

Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted Monday that he’s been terminated from the network.

CNN said that the network and Lemon “have parted ways.”

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon said that he’s “stunned” and learned the news from his agent.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote on Twitter. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN, however, said that “Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” adding that the journalist “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

The news came hours after Lemon co-hosted CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees the network is “committed” to the “success” of CNN This Morning.

At the top of Tuesday’s show, Harlow and Collins addressed Lemon’s departure.

“Don was a big part of this show over the last six months,” Collins said.

“He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show,” she added. “That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. … We wish him the best.”

“Don was one of my first friends here at CNN,” Harlow said. “I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”