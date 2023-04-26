Donald Trump needs protective order to prevent him from publicizing evidence, prosecutors say

ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office has asked the judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump to prevent him from publicizing evidence obtained during discovery.

In a new motion, prosecutors said Trump’s defense attorneys “will not consent to a protective order” so they asked the judge to impose one.

Prosecutors said they want to make sure the material is used by Trump solely to prepare a defense and not for posting on social media.

“Defendant Donald J. Trump has a longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at considerable safety risk,” the motion said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors said Trump has shown a “pattern” of behavior that makes the protective order necessary, pointing to the special counsel investigation into allegations of mishandling of classified documents and to social media posts that have included personal attacks on those involved in the investigation.

“This pattern, particularly given that Defendant is currently under federal investigation for his handling of classified materials, gives rise to significant concern that Defendant will similarly misuse grand jury and other sensitive materials here,” the motion said.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has cast all the investigations into his conduct as political attempts to undercut his third run for the White House.