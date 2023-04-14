AD
Drake Bell addresses his mystery disappearance

todayApril 14, 2023

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Drake Bell is speaking out after being declared missing on Thursday and then found later the same day.

He insists nothing was amiss.

Taking to social media, also on Thursday, the former Nickelodeon star joked about the situation, tweeting, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” He added the crying laughing emoji to the end of the post.

The tweet comes after authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, said Bell was found safe on Thursday after police alerted the public hours earlier that the actor was “considered missing and endangered.”

“At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” Daytona Beach police said Thursday afternoon.

There was no further information on where he was found or why he was considered missing.

The 36-year-old actor, whose legal name is Jared Bell, is best known for his role in Drake & Josh, which was a huge hit for Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He has appeared in a variety of shows in guest roles since then and has had a recurring voice role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in animated shows such as Ultimate Spider-Man from 2012 to 2017, Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

