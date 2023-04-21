AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Dropping Friday on Prime Video: Rachel Weisz, times two, as twins in ‘Dead Ringers’

todayApril 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

We get a double dose of Oscar winner Rachel Weisz on Amazon’s Prime Video Friday, with the debut of a series adaptation of David Cronenberg‘s 1988 twins thriller, Dead Ringers.

That movie starred another Academy Award winner, Jeremy Irons, as the twin leads, but the show has Weisz playing both Elliot and Beverly Mantle, two identical but very different twin gynecologists who push the boundaries of personal and medical ethics.

Weisz, who also executive-produced the series, told ABC Audio, “Well, it was a small but big idea. It was just initially it was just what if two sisters could play these doctors, and it be for long-form storytelling, so we’d have more time to tell it.” 

She adds, “And then I suppose we started to really think about all the different things that the show could be. But it began as a small, a small dream.” 

Gender-swapping the protagonists put a very different spin on the material, which delves into sex, infertility, the healthcare system and reproductive rights of women. That said, Weisz expressed she had a blast playing these very different twins, who not only share a passion for medicine but many scenes as well — which meant the English actress often acts opposite herself. 

“The writing is delicious, you know?” she enthuses. “I mean, literally for Elliot, she’s always looking for something delicious to eat or do or partake in. And Beverly, with all her resistance to pleasure, is also as a sweetly delicious character. So it was definitely the biggest challenge of my career and also the most joyous or delicious. I’m going to take your word!” 

Dead Ringers also stars Poppy LiuJennifer Ehle and Britne Olford

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

record-store-day-is-saturday:-grab-exclusive-vinyl-from-taylor,-billy,-stevie,-elton-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Record Store Day is Saturday: Grab exclusive vinyl from Taylor, Billy, Stevie, Elton and more

Republic Records/TAS Rights Management Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22, and there's tons of limited-edition vinyl to be had at your local independent record store. Here's a look at some of the goodies you can grab this weekend: Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions arrives on vinyl — double gray vinyl, to be exact. The album features live performances of all the songs from Taylor's 2020 album […]

todayApril 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%