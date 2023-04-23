AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Drummer Bill Kreutzmann to skip Dead & Company final tour

todayApril 23, 2023

C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Dead & Company will be heading out on their final tour next month, but it will be one member short. The band announced on Instagram Saturday that drummer Bill Kreutzmann will be sitting out the tour.

“Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” they shared on social media. “Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

They add, “This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead,” noting, “The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

Last July, Kreutzmann battled a back issue, and then tested positive for COVID, both of which kept him away from the kit for a spell.

The final Dead & Company tour is set to kick off May 6 at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

