AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ already finding box office treasure

todayApril 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

Flying high off of strong word of mouth and an even stronger 90% on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Paramount’s roleplaying game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves already scored a box office feat.

Variety reports an impressive $5.6 million from Thursday night sneaks alone, one of the strongest sneak peek performances of the year.

The movie, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith and features more references to the game than you can shake a bag of 20-sided dice at, will have to face off with Keanu Reeves‘ hit John Wick: Chapter 4.

That said, the Thursday night screenings foretell good news for the swords-and-sorcery pic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-celine-dion,-ed-sheeran-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and more

Celine Dion celebrated her 55th birthday on Thursday and got a ton of birthday wishes, including a message from her Love Again co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” Celine wrote. Ed Sheeran's new song "Eyes Closed" has become his 14th U.K. number one single. According to the Official Singles Chart, only The Beatles and Elvis […]

todayApril 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%