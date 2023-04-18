Early Voting begins Monday

AD

Early, in-person voting in the May 6 General and Special Election begins on Monday, April 24, for those casting ballots in the City of Kerrville, Kerrville ISD District 2, Ingram ISD and Hunt ISD elections. Registered voters can take advantage of the convenience offered by early voting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main Street in Kerrville. Ingram ISD and Hunt ISD early balloting by registered voters will be held at the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram.

Early, in-person voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24-26, April 28 and May 1-2, while hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on April 27, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Elections Administrator Bob Reeves. There will be no early voting conducted on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30.

Kerr County registered voters may request a ballot by mail if they meet any of the following qualifications: 65 years of age or older; disabled; will be out of the county during the period of early voting and on election day; are confined in jail, but are legally eligible to vote. Applications for a ballot by mail can be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Applications may be submitted by regular U.S. Postal Service mail addressed to: Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.

On the day of the election, Saturday, May 6, registered voters will be able to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Center (910 Main Street in Kerrville) to seat two city council members and one District 2 board of trustee member in the City of Kerrville and Kerrville ISD races, respectively. Also on May 6, voters will be able to cast their choices to seat three Ingram ISD trustees during voting between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the West Kerr County Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram.

Voting will also be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hunt ISD Multi-Purpose Room, 115 School Road in Hunt, for registered voters deciding on a $1.65 million bond issue for building improvements in the Hunt Independent School District.

Election-specific sample ballots (including the one with wording for the Hunt ISD bond election), balloting locations and other pertinent information can be found on the county’s election page: kerrcountytx.gov/voting-in-kerr-county/kerr-county-elections.

