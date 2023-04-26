AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran ‘Subtract’ pop-up experiences slated for five different cities; US listening events start May 3

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic

Ed Sheeran‘s new album, Subtract, is coming out May 5, and starting that day, a series of pop-up experiences supporting the album will open in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

Each Subtract Experience Pop-Up, sponsored by American Express, runs from May 5 to May 7. It’s described as a way for fans to “dive deep into the visuals of [the] new album” and get access to “limited edition merchandise, official signed CDs, immersive installations, and a dedicated in-store shopping experience.”

The New York pop-up is on Wooster Street. In LA, it’s on Melrose Avenue. In Boston, it’s on Newbury Street. In Dallas, it’s on Commerce Street, and in Chicago, it’s on West Lake Street. Visit Ed Sheeran.com for a list of opening hours and addresses.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 3, record stores all across America will offer fans a chance to hear the album before it’s released. Visit Ed’s website to find out which stores are participating and what time the previews start.

So far, Ed has released “Boat” and “Eyes Closed” from Subtract, the final installment in his series of mathematically titled albums.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-joel-performs-“los-angelenos”-for-the-first-time-since-1981
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Billy Joel performs “Los Angelenos” for the first time since 1981

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images Billy Joel likes to have fun with the set lists for his Madison Square Garden residency, and he pulled out a deep cut at his show April 25, performing the track “Los Angelenos” for the first time in 42 years. “We never do this song,” Joel told the New York audience, according to Rolling Stone. “We haven’t done this since the '80s I think. We’ll give it a shot.” “Los Angelenos” was featured on […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%