AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

todayApril 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this year beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24. Texans can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the sales tax holiday, and there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. You do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

Some of the emergency preparation supplies which qualify for tax exemption include items like portable generators, hurricane shutters, batteries and light sources. Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. During the holiday, you can also buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means.

This event is intended to assist Texans and help assure they are prepared should they find themselves facing a natural disaster, such as hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires. For more information, contact Tax Help at (800) 252-5555.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

“National Take-Back-Day’ takes place on Saturday

"National Take-Back-Day" will be on Saturday, April 22 at the Kerrville Police Department's parking lot, 429 Sidney Baker in Kerrville. Anyone dropping off medications is asked to follow the clearly marked lanes. Volunteers from the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to direct drivers and help with collecting medications. Saturday's event is hosted by KPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration as hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country are providing venues for people who are […]

todayApril 21, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

More rabies cases confirmed in Kerr County

Kerr County has announced that its second and third positive rabies cases of 2023 have been confirmed as of Wednesday, April 19. Kerr County officials say the latest cases involved a bat and a raccoon. Kerr County Animal Services confirmed that a skunk had tested positive for rabies on Thursday, […]

todayApril 21, 2023

AD
0%