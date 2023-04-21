Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

AD

The 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this year beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24. Texans can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the sales tax holiday, and there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. You do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

Some of the emergency preparation supplies which qualify for tax exemption include items like portable generators, hurricane shutters, batteries and light sources. Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. During the holiday, you can also buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means.

This event is intended to assist Texans and help assure they are prepared should they find themselves facing a natural disaster, such as hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires. For more information, contact Tax Help at (800) 252-5555.

