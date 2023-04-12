AD
Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton revisiting 1991 Royal Albert Hall run with new ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’ box set

todayApril 12, 2023

Background
Warner Records

In 1991, Eric Clapton broke his own record for the longest run of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall with 24 concerts. That legendary run was commemorated with a double live album and home video, but now fans are getting more. 

The record-setting run will be celebrated with a new limited-edition box set, The Definitive 24 Nights, dropping June 23. It features six hours of live music from those shows, with 35 never-before-released performances, including a previously unreleased orchestral version of “Layla,” which is out now.

The 24-night run featured Clapton performing with one of three lineups — a rock band, a blues band, or an orchestra conducted by Michael Kamen — and the set will feature what amounts to a full concert of each genre.

The Definitive 24 Nights will be released in a six-CD or eight-LP set, with both featuring three Blu-ray discs, a hardcover book and an individually numbered lithograph of a Clapton photo by Carl Studna. There will also be standalone versions of each concert — 24 Nights: Rock24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra. All options are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

