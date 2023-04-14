AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley undergoes quadruple bypass surgery

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
C Brandon/Redferns

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery.

In a statement posted to Bayley’s Instagram, the musician’s management writes, “Blaze is out of surgery & we understand the operation has gone well.”

“More news as & when,” the post continues. “THANK YOU EVERYONE!”

As previously reported, Bayley, 59, was hospitalized in late March after suffering a heart attack. At the time, Bayley’s management shared that he was in “stable condition,” though, understandably, his upcoming tour dates would be postponed.

Upon the news, the Iron Maiden Twitter account posted, “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Bayley joined Iron Maiden in 1994, and contributed to the albums The X Factor and Virtual XI. He parted ways with the group in 1999, after which longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson rejoined the band. Dickinson has remained Maiden’s singer ever since.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

expert-hydration-tips-for-warmer-weather-this-spring-and-summer
insert_link

Health News

Expert hydration tips for warmer weather this spring and summer

(NEW YORK) -- Spring has sprung and summer is around the corner which means long strolls and rolling strides outside to enjoy the warm weather months. But with heat waves already setting in across parts of the country, ABC News' Good Morning America tapped Dr. Liz Weinandy, lead dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, to explain what to watch out for if dehydration hits, as well as […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%