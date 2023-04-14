Ex-Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley undergoes quadruple bypass surgery

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery.

In a statement posted to Bayley’s Instagram, the musician’s management writes, “Blaze is out of surgery & we understand the operation has gone well.”

“More news as & when,” the post continues. “THANK YOU EVERYONE!”

As previously reported, Bayley, 59, was hospitalized in late March after suffering a heart attack. At the time, Bayley’s management shared that he was in “stable condition,” though, understandably, his upcoming tour dates would be postponed.

Upon the news, the Iron Maiden Twitter account posted, “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Bayley joined Iron Maiden in 1994, and contributed to the albums The X Factor and Virtual XI. He parted ways with the group in 1999, after which longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson rejoined the band. Dickinson has remained Maiden’s singer ever since.