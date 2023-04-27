AD
National News

‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado confirmed in Florida amid severe weather threat

todayApril 27, 2023

ABC

(NEW YORK) — A large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat across much of the state.

The tornado was located nine miles south of Greensboro at 4:09 p.m. ET, moving northeast at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado warning for Aucilla until 7 p.m. and for Coolidge, Georgia, until 7:15 p.m. ET, as “severe storms continue to progress east/southeast across the southeast Big Bend.”

A confirmed tornado was located over Lynn Haven, near Panama City on the Gulf Coast, shortly after 3 p.m. CT, the NWS said.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for much of northern and eastern Florida, as well as southeastern Georgia, through 10 p.m. Thursday.

More than 15 million people are under a severe weather threat Thursday, affecting areas along the Gulf Coast, the east coast of Florida from Jacksonville to West Palm, far southern Texas and the Mid-South from Memphis to Tupelo, Mississippi.

In addition to the tornado threat, hail and damaging winds are possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

