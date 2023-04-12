AD
Buck Country Music News

Fatherhood is in the not-too-distant future for Parker McCollum

April 12, 2023

Background
ABC

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Though children aren’t in the picture yet, Parker says being a dad has been “knocking on my door real loud.”

“Sometimes I think about it and [at] some points during the day, it’ll kind of cross my mind that that’s close and that’s going to be real. I’ll look in the back seat and I’m like, ‘This is going to be a damn car seat back there if you’re not careful,'” Parker shares. 

In fact, the thought of fatherhood not only pops up in the car, but at times in the airport, as well. 

“When I’m going to the airport or something, I’m like, ‘Hell no, there’s no way.’ Like, I can’t do that right now,” he recalls. “But we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon.”

Regardless of when their first child arrives, the Texas native says he’s already looking forward to it because he’s had a “great dad, great grandparents [and] great uncles” to look up to.

Parker’s current single, “Handle On You,” is in the top three and rising on the country charts. The track is the lead single off his forthcoming new record, Never Enough, which drops May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Similar posts

