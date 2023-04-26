Fifteen-month-old girl ‘caught in crossfire,’ shot in stomach

KGO

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — A 15-month-old girl was in the car with her family when she was caught in crossfire and shot in the stomach, according to police in Oakland, California.

The girl’s family was driving home Monday evening, when they heard a “barrage of bullets” as they approached an intersection and took cover inside their car, Oakland police Lt. Seth Neri told reporters on Tuesday.

The 15-month-old girl, who was in her car seat, began to cry, and her dad tried to comfort her, Neri said. But the family didn’t realize she’d been shot and they kept driving home, Neri said.

After they got home and she continued to cry, the family discovered her gunshot wound and drove to the nearest fire station, Neri said. Surveillance video showed the girl’s family running from the car to a fire station, banging on the doors for help, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

The little girl was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery, Neri said. She’s listed in stable condition, he said.

“Being a father myself, I can only imagine what the family is going through,” Neri said. “I’m praying for the full and speedy recovery of the innocent child.”

Video showed a man at a corner firing at a car, Neri said. Authorities believe the little girl and her family were not the intended target but were “caught in crossfire,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.