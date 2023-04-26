AD
First trailer released for new Syd Barrett doc ‘Have You Got It Yet?’

April 26, 2023

Mercury Studios

Music fans are getting their first look at a new documentary about Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett. new trailer has just dropped for the film, Have You Got It Yet?, directed by award-winning filmmaker Roddy Bogawa and the late album cover designer Storm Thorgerson, known for his work with Floyd, Led Zeppelin and others.

The doc is narrated by Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and features interviews with Pink Floyd members David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason, along with original band managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King. Also contributing to the film are The Who’s Pete Townshend and Blur’s Graham Coxon.

The feature-length doc promises to delve into the relationship between Pink Floyd and Barrett, who was responsible for giving the band its name. He left the group in 1968 before they hit it big. The doc is described as “a chronicle and a mosaic of Barrett’s creative and destructive impulses, his captivating presence and absence – a portrait of the complex puzzle that was his life.”

Have You Got It Yet? is set to open in the U.K. May 15 and will be released in the U.S. in late June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

