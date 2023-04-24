AD
From ‘Succession’ to Bond: Emmy winner Brian Cox joins reality series ‘007’s Road to a Million’

todayApril 24, 2023

With his Emmy-winning role in Succession at an end, Brian Cox isn’t slowing down. Amazon’s Prime Video announced on Monday that he will be starring in the big-budget, James Bond-inspired reality adventure series 007’s Road to a Million.

Cox will play The Controller, “the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants … who are competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million ($1.25 million).”

Amazon Studios teases, “The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”

For his part, Cox says in the announcement, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

The show is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, James Bond series producer EON Productions, 72 Films and MGM Alternative.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

