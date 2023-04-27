AD
Garth Brooks admires Matthew McConaughey’s leadership

todayApril 27, 2023

Jason Kempin / Staff

Garth Brooks is set to perform at Matthew McConaughey‘s 11th annual fundraising event, Mack, Jack & McConaughey, on Thursday, April 27.

Led by Matthew, and co-organized by singer/songwriter Jack Ingram and ESPN analyst and Texas coaching legend Mack Brown, the joint nonprofit effort aims to raise funds to empower kids through various charity organizations.

“They team up every year. They were sweet enough to ask me four years ago. And because we had dates, this is the year we could [finally] do it,” Garth shares, before singing his praises about Matthew.

“I gotta tell you, man … Matthew McConaughey – I guess I always looked at him as [just] an actor. But I’m starting to look at him more as a leader every day,” the country star notes. “I think the guy’s got his head on straight, and just – I just love the way he … the way he represents himself.”

For more information on MJM 2023, visit its website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayApril 27, 2023

