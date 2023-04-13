AD
Rev Rock Report

Gene Simmons gives health update following Brazil show: “I was dehydrated”

todayApril 13, 2023

Gene Simmons wants his fans to know he’s doing OK. As previously reported, the KISS co-founder fell ill during the band’s show in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday and had to finish the concert seated. Well, now he’s shared a health update and it appears there’s noting to worry about.

“Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes,” he tweeted. “Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song.”

He added, “We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”

The Latin American leg of KISS’ End of the Road tour hits Bogotá, Colombia, on April 15. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

