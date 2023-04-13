Gene Simmons performs KISS show seated after falling ill during Brazilian show

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Gene Simmons isn’t going to let anything stop a KISS show. The rocker performed part of the band’s Manaus, Brazil, show Wednesday sitting down after falling ill during the show.

According to the Brazilian outlet G1, toward the end of the show Simmons asked a stagehand to bring him a chair and he sat down. The show was eventually stopped, with Paul Stanley telling the crowd they needed to take a break to help Simmons out.

“We’ll need to stop to take care of him because we love him, right?” Stanley is heard telling the crowd in fan-shot footage. “Let’s give Gene a very loud ‘Gene’: 1, 2, 3! OK!” The band returned to the stage about five minutes later.

It appears the heat may have gotten to Simmons. The temperature in Manaus at the time of the concert was about 80 degrees.

KISS is currently on the Latin American leg of their End of the Road tour. They play Bogotá, Colombia, on April 15. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.