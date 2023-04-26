AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

George Strait added to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert lineup

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George StraitDwight YoakamJamey JohnsonEmmylou HarrisKris KristoffersonRodney Crowell and more have been added to the performance lineup at the upcoming Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a star-studded concert celebrating Willie’s 90th birthday.

They join the previously announced superstar-stacked bill, which includes Chris StapletonMiranda Lambert and The Chicks. Willie is set to take the stage to perform, as well.

Willie’s music-filled birthday event will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit willienelson90.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Pete Davidson says he became a Rod Stewart fan to fool his mom

Mike Garten/Good Housekeeping When you're a kid and you're not allowed to listen to "forbidden" music, you get creative — which is how Pete Davidson says he inadvertently became a Rod Stewart fan. The comedian and Edie Falco, the co-star of his new Peacock series Bupkis, appear on the cover of a limited-edition Mother's Day issue of Good Housekeeping. Inside, Pete interviews Falco and his wisecracking mother, Amy, who jokes that what she does on Mother's Day is "usually, Pete's laundry." Pete also shares a story about how he tried to […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%