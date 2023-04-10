AD
Grandpa Gavin: Daughter of Bush’s Rossdale welcomes first baby

todayApril 10, 2023

ABC

Gavin Rossdale‘s family is getting bigger now that his daughter, Daisy Lowe, has welcomed her first baby.

Lowe shared the news in an Instagram post Easter Sunday alongside the caption, “Our Easter egg finally hatched!”

Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl,” Lowe wrote. “I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy.”

The new addition makes the Bush frontman a grandfather for the first time.

Lowe, 34, is Rossdale’s daughter from his relationship with designer Pearl Lowe. He also shares three sons with ex Gwen Stefani.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

