Green Day shares never-before-seen 1990 live video

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Green Day has unearthed a never-before-seen live video from 1990.

The performance was recorded weeks before the punk trio released their debut album, 39/Smooth, which celebrated its 33rd anniversary this week.

You can watch the video now via Green Day’s Instagram.

In other archival Green Day happenings, Billie Joe Armstrong and company put out a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, Nimrod, earlier this year. The expanded set includes a variety of bonus live tracks and demo recordings, as well as a cover of Elvis Costello‘s “Alison.”

Meanwhile, Green Day confirmed last year that they’ve been working on a new album to follow their latest effort, 2020’s Father of All…