AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Green Day shares never-before-seen 1990 live video

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Green Day has unearthed a never-before-seen live video from 1990.

The performance was recorded weeks before the punk trio released their debut album, 39/Smooth, which celebrated its 33rd anniversary this week.

You can watch the video now via Green Day’s Instagram.

In other archival Green Day happenings, Billie Joe Armstrong and company put out a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, Nimrod, earlier this year. The expanded set includes a variety of bonus live tracks and demo recordings, as well as a cover of Elvis Costello‘s “Alison.”

Meanwhile, Green Day confirmed last year that they’ve been working on a new album to follow their latest effort, 2020’s Father of All… 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ted-nugent-saying-“adios”-to-the-road-with-one-final-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ted Nugent saying “adios” to the road with one final tour

Gary Miller/Getty Images Ted Nugent is hitting the road one last time. The singer announced on social media that he’s heading out on what he calls the Adios Mofo ’23 Tour, which he says will be his last trek ever. "This is 'Adios Mofo.' This is my last tour,” he says in a new video. “Now, I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%